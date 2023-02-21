HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) started its annual preseason trout stocking across the commonwealth Tuesday.

Volunteers helped to stock thousands of rainbow, golden rainbow and brown trout into sections off Conoy Creek and Donegal Creek in Lancaster County, Feb. 21.

“So you know its spring when you dump your first bucket of fish in the creek,” Andy Gladfelter, a volunteer from Elizabethtown said.

This year, the PFBC will stock roughly 3.2 million trout into hundreds of public waterways, and volunteer sportsman’s groups will stock another million trout for anglers to enjoy.

Mentored Youth Trout Fishing Day is Saturday, March 25.

Opening Day of Trout Season is set for Saturday, April 1st.

Volunteers may assist with stockings. To view the trout stocking schedule, find places to fish for trout, and buy your fishing license, visit the PFBC website by clicking here.