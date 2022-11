LATROBE, Pa (WTAJ) — Former President Donald Trump will be making another stop in Latrobe Saturday evening.

Doors for the event will open at 2 p.m. Saturday, with the event starting at 7 p.m at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport. In our previous reporting, Trump is set to highlight Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano and Republican U.S. Senate nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz, who he both endorse.

