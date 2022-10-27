WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Former President Donald Trump will be making another trip to Pennsylvania to hold a rally ahead of the Nov. 8 Midterm Election.

The 45th president will speak at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe on Saturday, Nov. 5. During the rally, Trump plans to highlight Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano and Republican U.S. Senate nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz, who he both endorsed.

The Save America PAC provided the following venue information and timeline for the rally:

Venue: Timeline of Events: Arnold Palmer Regional Airport

148 Aviation Lane

Latrobe, PA 15650 8 a.m. – Parking Lots, Vendor Row, and Registration Open

2 p.m. – Doors Open

4 p.m. – Special Guest Speakers Deliver Remarks

7 p.m. – 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

Entertainment and Concessions will be available throughout the day.

Tickets for the rally are now available through Trump’s website and are reportedly on a first come first serve basis.

This comes after The Hill reported President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama will also campaign in Pennsylvania on Nov. 5 for Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro and Democratic U.S. Senate nominee John Fetterman. A venue for the event has not been announced at this time.

According to Save America PAC, Trump’s America First agenda gives voters an alternate vision for Pennsylvania and America and highlights several economic and critical issues they say were created by President Biden and his administration.

Fetterman holds a 2-point lead over Oz in the senate race, according to a CBS News-You Gov poll. Shapiro is leading the governor’s race with 58% support compared to Mastriano at 35%, according to a Franklin & Marshall College Poll.