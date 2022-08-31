PENNSYLVANIA, (WTAJ) – As gas prices continue to drop, the PA Turnpike projects close to 2.8 million people will be on their roadway during the Labor Day holiday.

Beginning Sept. 1 and ending Sept. 5 people will start traveling to different destinations for the holiday. There was a 1.5 percent increase in holiday traffic during the same travel period last year.

“Labor Day travelers should use extra caution due to increased traffic and distracted drivers,” PA Turnpike CEO Mark Compton said. “Activities that take drivers` attention off the road, including talking or texting on cellphones, eating, talking with passengers, adjusting vehicle controls and other distractions, are major safety threats.” While all distracted driving is dangerous, the type of distractions most likely to result in crashes are dialing a cellphone, texting or being distracted by another person.

Friday, Sept. 2, is expected to be the busiest travel day.

The full traffic projections follow here:

Sept. 1 – 590,000 vehicles are expected to travel the system;

Sept. 2 – 710,000 vehicles are expected to travel the system;

Sept. 3 – 550,000 vehicles are expected to travel the system;

Sept. 4 – 450,000 vehicles are expected to travel the system;

Sept. 5 – 500,000 vehicles are expected to travel the system.

Typically, this holiday represents the last getaway for summer with some drivers traveling the PA Turnpike for the first time. Also, many more travelers are choosing recreational vehicles (RV) to accommodate their family trips.

The PA Turnpike will have patrols and safety teams throughout the system who are there to assure travelers get safely to their destination. That means responding to travelers in need of assistance, as well as, taking action against illegal or unsafe behaviors.