MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) – Two Powerball tickets sold in Pennsylvania won $50,000 in Saturday night’s drawing, matching 4 of 5 numbers and the Powerball, beating a 1 in over 913,000 odds.

If Power Play was purchased, the tickets would have been worth $150,000.

According to the Pennsylvania lottery, over 37,000 winning tickets were sold in Pa., with prizes ranging from $4 to $500.

Winning Powerball Numbers for Saturday, Dec. 16:

Winning Numbers: 03 09 10 20 62

Powerball: 25

Power Play: 03

Double Play Winning Numbers: 09 39 41 46 65

Powerball: 03

Powerball officials said $1 million tickets were sold in New Jersey and Wisconsin.

The Powerball jackpot is now worth an estimated $543 million and the next drawing is Monday night. Tuesday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $41 million.