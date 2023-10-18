HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two bills that would establish a responsible contractor law and apply current Pennsylvania wage rates and minimum safety standards to all contracted construction work have passed the House.

On Wednesday, the state House of Representatives passed H.B. 1449 and H.B. 1465. Both bills now head to the state Senate for consideration.

House Bill 1449

This bill is sponsored by state Rep. Josh Siegel (D-Lehigh). It would establish a statewide responsible contractor law, setting clear requirements that firms bidding on publicly funded infrastructure projects must meet and requiring firms to have a state or federal registered apprenticeship program and pay prevailing rate.

“Investing in our infrastructure is a top priority,” State Rep. Jason Dawkins (D-Phila.) said. “However, investing in the right people to lead these major infrastructure projects is just as important. This legislation would ensure that the commonwealth has a skilled craft labor workforce for years to come.”

House Bill 1465

This bill is sponsored by state Rep. Dave Delloso (D-Delaware). It would apply the Prevailing Wage Act to investor-owned utilities, such as water, sewer and gas. The legislation would apply the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry’s prevailing wage rates and minimum safety standards to all contracted construction work completed on underground utility systems that are regulated by the Public Utility Commission, including water, sewer and gas.

“Our neighbors rely on utilities – they need these services. It is critical that we have a qualified workforce that can construct public infrastructure to the highest safety and construction standards,” Dawkins said.

Both bills are expected to be considered by the full House in the near future.