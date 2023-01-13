HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced two missing brothers were found dead in a Luzerne County reservoir Thursday.

State police say after a 48-hour search, Daniel Fisk 67, of Noxen, and Kris Fisk, 56, of Hanover Township, were found dead in the Pikes Creek Reservior Thursday morning.

The two brothers were reported missing on Monday around 8:30 p.m. after not being heard from for a few days.

On Tuesday, state police were seen searching in a wooded area between Lake Silkworth and Pikes Creek Reservoir when Daniel’s vehicle was found abandoned around 11:00 p.m.

Troopers searched the area extensively Wednesday and were unable to locate the brother. Until Thursday morning with assistance from multiple nearby units the two men were found in the water with fishing poles.

PSP is continuing to investigate the cause of death of the two brothers pending an autopsy report from the Luzerne County coroner.

You can watch the full presser from the PA state police on the investigation in the video below.