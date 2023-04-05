INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men were arrested after troopers were called to an Indiana County car wash for a disturbance among several men that involved a handgun and a baseball bat.

Gerald Drew Jeffries III, 21, and Rashaun Dru Delige, 26, both of White Oak, PA, were each charged with felony counts of firearms not to be carried without a license and terroristic threats as well as misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, possession of a weapon, and possession of a small amount of marijuana.

On Sunday, April 2, at approximately 4:51 p.m., troopers were dispatched to a disturbance involving several men at Wash Werkz on Oakland Avenue in White Township. A caller reported that a handgun and a baseball bat were involved.

Troopers were en route when they learned the man with the pistol was also wearing a full-face mask, according to the police report.

Upon arrival, troopers stopped a blue 2014 Chevrolet Cruze as it was exiting a car wash bay. Troopers verbally commanded the driver and the front seat passenger, later identified as Jeffries and Delige to exit the car where they were then detained.

Troopers learned that another man was confronted by Jeffries and Delige as he was washing his car in a bay. As the man was approached by the two men, he continued to walk backward away from them as they were allegedly wielding a baseball bat and a pistol, state police said.

At the time of this confrontation, excessive yelling was overheard by at least one car wash patron and Jeffries and Delige were alleged to have the hoods of their clothing pulled up and Delige was reported to have been wearing a full-face mask.

A patron of the car wash, upon witnessing this altercation, advised troopers that she was in fear for her life and fled the scene.

State troopers said the events were also captured on surveillance video, which showed Delige occupying the front passenger seat of the Chevrolet Cruze as he opened the car door and discarded a pistol on the ground under the vehicle as troopers were arriving.

Upon inspecting the scene, troopers located a loaded, FN 509 9mm pistol under the Chevrolet Cruze. The pistol was found to have one round in the chamber and 21 rounds in the magazine. Troopers also detected a very strong odor of marijuana emanating from within the Chevrolet Cruze and observed numerous marijuana blunts in plain view in the center console, according to the police report.

The Chevrolet Cruze was then towed from the scene. A search warrant let police search the car where a white and black Vexum baseball bat was located by the driver’s side door and seat, a glass jar containing marijuana, additional marijuana, and a loaded, Taurus G3C 9mm pistol. The pistol, which was found to have a round in the chamber and 11 rounds in the magazine, was located directly under the driver’s seat.

Jeffries and Delige were each determined to not possess a valid License to Carry Firearms.

Jeffries and Delige were arraigned and placed in the Indiana County Jail in lieu of $75,000 monetary bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 11.