(WTAJ) — Another jackpot was hit in the Pennsylvania Lottery, this time in the Cash 5 with Quick Cash, and the two winning tickets will split the $200,000 jackpot.

The tickets were sold at Sheetz in Butler and at Giant Eagle in Pittsburgh. Each ticket is worth $100,000 as they’ll split the jackpot.

Wednesday’s Cash 5 Drawing, Nov. 30, saw all five balls matched.

Winning Numbers:

1-5-14-20-30

While each store will get a bonus for selling the jackpot tickets, the PA Lottery said that nearly 10,000 other Cash 5 tickets are winners too. Of course, that includes 9,053 which only matched two numbers to win just $2. Another 880 tickets matched three numbers for $10, and 28 tickets matched four numbers to win $200.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

If you have any matching numbers, just remember:

A main Cash 5 game prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing date. Any prizes won on any Quick Cash game must be claimed within one year of the purchase date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.