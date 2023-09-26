PENNSYLVANIA. (WTAJ) — United States Marshals are searching for four Pennsylvania men, including one wanted for homicide.

U.S. Marshals released wanted posters of four men from Harrisburg who are wanted for charges including homicide, attempted homicide, and federal violations.

The four wanted men are:

Kurt Tasker, 33, Harrisburg. Wanted for the homicide of two people after a shooting that took place in Harrisburg on March 13, 2022. He’s described as a Black, 5 foot 7 inch, 165-pound man with black hair and brown eyes.

Jerry Foster, 42, Yeadon. Wanted for attempted homicide, firearms violations, and escaping federal probation and state parole. The charges are from a shooting incident in downtown Harrisburg on Aug. 13 where four people were shot. he’s described as being a Black, 5 foot 11 inch, 130-pound man with black hair and brown eyes.

Shawn Jason, 47, Harrisburg. Wanted for attempted homicide, firearms violations and burglary. These charges stem from a shooting that took place in Harrisburg on Sept. 9. Jason is described as a Black, 6 foot, 180-pound man with black hair and brown eyes.

Angelo Arrington, 37, Harrisburg. Wanted for firearm violations and escaping federal probation and state parole. Charges come from his involvement in a shooting that happened in Harrisburg on May 28. He’s described as being a Black, 5 foot 11 inch, 165-pound man with brown hair and hazel eyes.

L-R: Shawn Jason; Kurt Tasker; Jerry Foster; Angelo Arrington

Anyone with any information on these men is asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED2.