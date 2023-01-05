WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAJ) — U.S. Senator and Pennslyvania Democrat Bob Casey announced he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

In a statement released on Thursday, Jan. 5, Casey said he learned of his diagnosis last month and said the news came as a shock to him. However, the senator said he has an excellent prognosis and expects to make a full recovery.

Casey also said his cancer treatment will allow him to continue his service with little disruption. His full statement can be read below.

