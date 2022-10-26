PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – UGI is encouraging eligible natural gas and electronic customers to apply for the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

The funds from the program can help cover the cost of heating your home for the winter and applications will be accepted beginning Tuesday, Now. 1.

Applications are being accepted by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services.

In addition, UGI offers several company-sponsored customer assistance programs designed to assist customers who are having difficulty paying their energy bills.

LIHEAP grants help customers with limited or fixed incomes pay their heating bills, repair or replace a heater, avoid utility service shut off, and assist in restoring a terminated service. LIHEAP grants do not need to be repaid.

Customers interested in applying for LIHEAP should contact UGI. Company representatives will provide customers with information on the application process and eligibility requirements and can also provide assistance in completing and submitting the required forms.

During the last LIHEAP season, more than 49,000 qualifying UGI natural gas and electric customers received LIHEAP grants totaling more than $20.9 million.

To qualify for LIHEAP funds, a customer must provide the following:

Proof of income;

Recent heating bill;

Name, birth date and Social Security number for each person in the household.

LIHEAP funds are limited and available on a first-come, first-serve basis to qualifying customers. UGI urges customers to submit a LIHEAP application as soon as possible.

For more information on LIHEAP, customers can call UGI at 1-800-UGI-WARM (1-800-844-9276) or visit www.ugi.com.