PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — WWE Legend and Hall of Famer, The Undertaker, is bringing his “1 deadMAN SHOW” to Pittsburgh for one night only.

The Undertaker, real name Mark Calloway, will be at Byham Theater in Pittsburgh Saturday, Nov. 11 with a start time of 9 p.m.

“The Phenom” has been doing the 1 deadMAN SHOW since his retirement from active wrestling and shares never-before-heard stories from his career. He also answers questions from the WWE Universe in attendance. WWE touts that the show has sold out venues in Nashville, Philadelphia, Boston, London and more.

According to the ticket site, a limited number of VIP tickets are available that include premier seating and a meet-and-greet with The Undertaker. VIP package tickets start at $356 each. Regular tickets start at $41.

The Undertaker debuted with the WWE in 1991 and 30 years later, he has one of the most iconic careers in the wrestling business. His final match was nothing short of memorable when he faced AJ Styles in a Boneyard match at Wrestlemania 36 in 2020 — a match that was filmed in a boneyard, in cinematic fashion, due to COVID-19 protocols preventing fans from being there live.

The Undertaker was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022 during WrestleMania 38 weekend in Texas.