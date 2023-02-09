PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Treasury Department has announced that the provider for Unemployment Compensation (UC) and State Workers’ Insurance Fund (SWIF) claimants will be changing in less than a month.

The transition period to a new prepaid debit card provider was announced on Thursday, Feb. 9.

Claimants of both programs are strongly encouraged to verify that they have their correct mailing address on file with the Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) to ensure all mailings reach them in promptly. Claimants can also change their payment method to direct deposit by visiting L&I’s website.

Money Network prepaid debit cards, issued by My Banking Direct, will replace U.S. Bank ReliaCards® currently in use. Beginning on or about March 6, 2023, the Money Network prepaid debit cards will be mailed to UC/SWIF recipients who receive benefit payments via prepaid debit cards.

The new card will arrive in a plain white envelope with an Omaha, Nebraska, return address. Recipients should be sure to remove the card before discarding this envelope.

Here’s the anticipated timeline of the transition to Money Network prepaid debit cards:

Starting February 17, 2023: New UC/SWIF claimants who request payment by prepaid debit card will be enrolled with Money Network.

February 17, 2023, through approximately March 20, 2023: Anyone filing a claim during this timeframe will likely receive one or more benefit payments via check issued by the Pennsylvania Treasury Department and mailed to the address on record with L&I.

February 28, 2023: The last day UC/SWIF benefit payments will be loaded to ReliaCards.

March 1, 2023, through March 23, 2023: Anyone who received benefit payments via a ReliaCard prior to March 1, 2023, will receive payments during this period via check issued by the Pennsylvania Treasury Department and mailed to the address on record with L&I.

Beginning March 6, 2023: Money Network prepaid debit cards will be sent via U.S. mail to UC/SWIF claimants who request payment by prepaid debit card.

Beginning March 24, 2023: All UC benefit payments made via prepaid debit card will be loaded onto Money Network prepaid debit cards.

Claimants should note that any remaining balances on U.S. Bank ReliaCards® will not transfer to the new Money Network prepaid debit cards. ]

Those with remaining funds on U.S. Bank ReliaCards should continue to use the card until it reaches a zero ($0.00) balance.

Remaining funds can also be transferred to a personal savings or checking account.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Treasury makes no determinations regarding UC and SWIF eligibility or benefit payment amounts. All questions regarding program eligibility and payment amounts should be directed to L&I.

For more information on the transition to new Money Network prepaid debit cards visit Treasury’s webpage about the transition, Treasury’s FAQ, and L&I’s UC website.