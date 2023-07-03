PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Florida man has been sentenced in federal court for his involvement in a scam that targeted elderly victims in Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Georgia.

United States District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan sentenced Adrian Orozco Perez, 26, of Kissimmee, Florida. to 36 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. He’ll also have to pay $158,250 in restitution, United States Attorney Eric G. Olshan announced today.

According to information presented to the court, Orozco Perez was part of a scam that targeted elderly victims in Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Georgia. As part of the scam, the elderly victims were falsely informed that their grandchildren were detained by law enforcement and needed cash to pay their bail.

Orozco Perez, who functioned as a courier for the scam, picked up cash from the elderly victims at their homes while posing as a bail bondsman.

Prior to imposing the sentence, Judge Ranjan stated that Orozco Perez’s conduct had been egregious and emphasized the emotional and financial harm done to vulnerable victims.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Orozco Perez was taken into the custody of the United States Marshals after the hearing.

Assistant United States Attorney Jeffrey R. Bengel prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.