HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hershey’s Chocolate World has announced new fall events that the whole family can enjoy, including Veterans Day.

Veteran’s Day will be celebrated at Chocolate World on Friday, Nov. 11 outside of the venue in the bus lane. Various non-profits, veterans organizations, first responders, and others will be onsite to honor veterans in the community.

Veterans who stop by the attraction will receive 25% off merchandise and an exclusive Hershey’s Chocolate Bar.

They will always be able to purchase new Hershey’s Veterans shirts and Veteran’s Day Celebration cookies at the S’mores and More Kiosk.