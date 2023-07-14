Warren, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — It is now day eight into the Pennsylvania State Police’s search for escaped prisoner Michael Burham.

Burham, 34, escaped from the Warren County Prison around 11:20 p.m. on July 6, and a total reward of up to $22,000 is being offered as of Thursday, July 13, for information leading to his capture.

PSP held a news conference on July 14 at 4 p.m. in Youngsville, Pa., to give updates on their investigation. You can watch the full press conference below:

Lieutenant Colonel George Bivens of the PSP confirmed in Friday’s press conference Burham has been sighted in the Warren area from provided security footage.

The video is reportedly from the last couple of days and from an area south of the City of Warren. Watch the full security footage below:

Police believe Burham has changed out of the clothes he was wearing when he escaped based on the footage. He was last seen wearing an orange and white striped jumpsuit, jean jacket and Crocs.

They also reported that Burham prefers to move at night but noted it is difficult to travel at night quickly. Given the circumstances — the amount of time he’s been out, the weather and a lack of food — it doesn’t surprise police that Burham is moving at a slower pace. He also appears to be injured.

“I think he gets a disadvantage the longer this goes on. We have the ability to continue to bring in more resources as we see the need…He’s trying to live out there with very little or no support, that’s not easy to do. And the longer time goes on, the more difficult it is for him,” said Lt. Col. Bivens.

Bivens stated in the press conference they have not concluded any additional information as to the drone flying by the jail on the night of Burham’s escape. Other drones were confirmed to be out flying that same day, but the timing and location of that drone by the jail is of particular interest to police.

Pennsylvania State Police have been holding daily news conferences since taking the lead in the investigation on July 8.

State police showed pictures during Thursday’s news conference of bags found wrapped in a dark-colored tarp, partially concealed under a log, believed to belong to Burham.

The bags reportedly contained clothing, food and survival supplies and were found in the woods in the Warren County area. Tests are still pending on whether the items do in fact belong to Burham.

Photo: Thursday’s news conference on escaped prisoner Michael Burham Photo: PSP

Michael Burham escaped from the Warren County Prison by climbing on exercise equipment, using tied-up bedsheets to escape from a window. He was being held in the Warren County Jail on a $1 million bond after he was captured in May in South Carolina following a two-week manhunt.

On the night of his escape, there were 87 inmates in the jail; the maximum for that facility is 140.

In light of the escape, the Warren County Jail plans on making security improvements and an ongoing policy review of its facility.

Those concerns led to repair orders on the prison yard’s roof — a 40-foot by 40-foot room with a cage on the top floor of the facility. The space will also be augmented with deterrents and safety measures and the exercise equipment will be removed and replaced with equipment that does not provide access to higher positions in the facility.

According to the U.S. Marshals’ website, Burham is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and a tiger tattoo on his right arm.

He is accused of allegedly raping and killing a woman in Jamestown, New York, setting a car on fire, then kidnapping an elderly couple at gunpoint in Warren County and taking them to South Carolina to evade capture.

Anyone with information on Burham is urged to contact law enforcement at 717-265-9650 or 717-265-9651.

“I think he needs to surrender. I wouldn’t be in his shoes, but he needs to surrender. He needs to bring this to an end, yes he will face the criminal justice system, but he needs to surrender,” Lt. Col. Bivens added.

Authorities are urging the public in the Warren area to stay vigilant, to keep doors and windows locked and to review home security or doorbell camera footage that could help locate Burham. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Law enforcement is using drones, K-9s and helicopters to search the area they believe Burham is in. Hundreds of acres have been covered by foot and many miles by aircraft, along with other technology being utilized more than a week after he went missing, Lt. Col. Bivens stated in Thursday’s news conference.

More than 15 federal, state and local agencies and over 200 law enforcement officers are actively involved in the manhunt, including the City of Warren police, Warren County EMA, U.S. Forest Service, U.S. Border Patrol, Warren County Sheriff, Chautauqua County Sheriff, Jamestown Police, Bradford Police and the Pennsylvania Game Commission.