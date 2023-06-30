WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A tractor-trailer crashed on the Pennsylvania turnpike, spilling bananas everywhere and leaving the road closed for a couple of hours.

The crash happened before 6 a.m. Friday, June 30, between Exit 67 – US 30 and Exit 48 -PA 28. Crews were quick to respond and the Turnpike was reopened in about two hours.

ROAD REOPENED-#PaTurnpike I-76 West from Irwin Exit #67 and Pittsburgh Exit #57. The emergency road closure has been lifted. All lanes are now reopened. –PA Turnpike on Twitter.

It’s unknown what caused the crash at this time.

Westmoreland County Dispatch said no one had to be transported to the hospital.