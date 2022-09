HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over $762,000 in grant money was awarded to 122 fire departments across Pennsylvania Tuesday to help protect rural communities from wildfires.

The Wolf Administration announced the Volunteer Fire Assistance Grants will be given to local departments in rural areas and communities with less than 10,000 people. The funding will reportedly be used to help train fire fighters and buy equipment for fighting brush and forest fires.

Out of the 122 departments, 33 in our central region will be receiving $181,401 in total. The departments receiving grant money are as follows:

Fire Department City County Grant Amount SIX MILE RUN AREA VOLUNTEER FIRE CO SIX MILE RUN Bedford $1,508.00 BLUE KNOB VOLUNTEER FIRE CO INC PORTAGE Blair $5,500.00 DUNCANSVILLE FIRE COMPANY DUNCANSVILLE Blair $1,289.00 LOGAN TOWNSHIP UNITED FIRE DEPARTMENT ALTOONA Blair $12,500.00 OAKLAND VOLUNTEER FIRE COMPANY JOHNSTOWN Cambria $1,580.00 VINTONDALE FIRE DEPARTMENT VINTONDALE Cambria $4,850.00 CRESSON VOLUNTEER FIRE CPNY CRESSON Cambria $10,000.00 COMMUNITY VOLUNTEER FIRE CPNY OF LILLY LILLY Cambria $10,000.00 EAST TAYLOR VOLUNTEER FIRE COMPANY JOHNSTOWN Cambria $307.00 COVER HILL VOLUNTEER FIRE COMPANY JOHNSTOWN Cambria $12,500.00 HOPE FIRE COMPANY NORTHERN CAMBRIA Cambria $1,799.00 DAUNTLESS FIRE COMPANY EBENSBURG Cambria $5,981.00 CARROLLTOWN FIRE CO CARROLLTOWN Cambria $3,180.00 WEST TAYLOR VOLUNTEER FIRE CO JOHNSTOWN Cambria $1,702.00 CONEMAUGH VOL FIRE COMPANY CONEMAUGH Cambria $10,000.00 HOWARD FIRE COMPANY NO 1 INC DBA HOWARD VOLUNTEER FIRE COMPANY HOWARD Centre $12,500.00 NITTANY WILDLAND FIREFIGHTERS INC BELLEFONTE Centre $2,993.00 PENFIELD VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT PENFIELD Clearfield $8,000.00 CLEARFIELD VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT CLEARFIELD Clearfield $2,135.00 HOUTZDALE FIRE CPNY NUM 1 HOUTZDALE Clearfield $6,250.00 SHADE GAP FIRE COMPANY SHADE GAP Huntingdon $3,810.00 MILL CREEK BOROUGH VOLUNTEER FIRE COMPANY MILL CREEK Huntingdon $6,781.00 HUNTINGDON REGIONAL FIRE & RESCUE HUNTINGDON Huntingdon $6,250.00 CENTRAL FIRE DEPARTMENT PUNXSUTAWNEY Jefferson $3,000.00 REYNOLDSVILLE VOLUNTEER FIRE COMPANY INC REYNOLDSVILLE Jefferson $12,500.00 PINECREEK TOWNSHIP VOLUNTEER FIREMENS ASSOCIATION BROOKVILLE Jefferson $12,500.00 FRIENDSHIP HOSE COMPANY NO 1 INC FALLS CREEK Jefferson $2,052.00 BIG RUN VOLUNTEER FIRE COMPANY BIG RUN Jefferson $3,000.00 PERRY TOWNSHIP JEFFERSON COUNTY VOLUNTEER FIRE COMPANY VALIER Jefferson $2,500.00 SUMMERVILLE VOLUNTEER FIREMENS ASSOCIATION SUMMERVILLE Jefferson $250.00 SOMERSET VFD SOMERSET Somerset $2,059.00 SHANKSVILLE VOLUNTEER FIRE COMPANY SHANKSVILLE Somerset $5,500.00 CENTRAL CITY FIRE DEPARTMENT CENTRAL CITY Somerset $6,625.00 A full list of recipients can be found here. TOTAL: $181,401.00

“We are grateful to those who help fight brush and forest fires across the commonwealth and are pleased to support these critical efforts to protect our public lands from wildfires,” Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Deputy Secretary John Norbeck said. “Ensuring we have well-equipped and highly trained wildfire fighters is key in protecting our forests and wilds from wildfires, whether they are human-caused and naturally occurring.”

Both Norbeck and Acting State Fire Commissioner Charles McGarvey thanked volunteer fire companies for their service to communities close to home, as well as those members who often join DCNR’s Bureau of Forestry crews battling wildfires far beyond Pennsylvania’s borders.

Grants are awarded on a cost-share basis. The maximum grant awarded in 2022 is $12,500 and grants awarded cannot exceed 50 percent of the actual expenditures of local, public and private nonprofit organizations in the agreement.

More information about the grants can be found on the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources website.