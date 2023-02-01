DANVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Geisinger is looking for volunteers to help with a new program aimed at combating burnout and trauma through pet therapy.

The Paws to Reflect program connects healthcare professionals with pet therapy and peer support to provide relief and comfort in a safe environment.

“We asked our caregivers what would help them feel more supported and get them through a difficult day. They responded with two very clear needs: more emotional support and more puppies,” Geisinger Center for Professionalism and Well-Being Program Director Brittany Drumm said. “Our teams do such incredible work, and this program will give us the chance to bring them comfort, resources, safe spaces and moments of respite.”

To be eligible, dogs and their handlers must complete Geisinger volunteer training and be certified by Therapy Dogs International, the Alliance of Therapy Dogs or a therapy dog certification program recognized by the American Kennel Club.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Geisinger said it intends to expand the program to support not only its nursing teams but all employees.

Anyone interested in volunteering for the health system’s Paws to Reflect program can send an email to geisingerpaws@geisinger.edu. More information about volunteering can be found on Geisinger’s website.