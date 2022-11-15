HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Walmart is paying up after a whopping $3 billion settlement over opioid addiction with 17 states, including $120 million for Pennsylvania, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced.

Attorneys General from 17 different states reached a settlement with the company to resolve allegations that they contributed to the opioid crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the dispensing of opioids at its stores.

Walmart will pay more than $3 billion nationally — an estimated $120 million in Pennsylvania — to help fund treatment resources in impacted communities. Part of the settlement is that Walmart will make “significant” improvements in how they handle opioids.

“Too many families have lost loved ones to the opioid epidemic, and too many people have lost years of their lives to addiction,” said AG Josh Shapiro. “My office is determined to hold accountable the companies that created and fueled this crisis – and we’re not done yet.”

Today’s agreement is the result of a multistate investigation, led by Attorney General Shapiro, into six manufacturers and three distributors for their roles in the opioids epidemic. That investigation has led to, including today’s settlement, $43.4 billion in settlement agreements with opioid manufacturers, distributors, and pharmacies.

The settlement will include:

$3.1 billion to be divided by states that sign on, local governments, and tribes, which must be used to provide treatment and recovery services to people struggling with opioid use disorder.

Broad, court-ordered requirements, including robust oversight to prevent fraudulent prescriptions and flag suspicious prescriptions.

Last month, states confirmed that promising negotiations were also underway with Walgreens and CVS. The parties continue their efforts to achieve similar agreements.

Attorneys General from Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas have served as the lead negotiators on this deal.