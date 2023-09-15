PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — Pennsylvanians will now be able to text Governor Josh Shapiro according to his office.

Community, an SMS engagement platform used by other elected officials, businesses and more, is now providing the Governor with his own number, which is 717-788-8990. Shapiro’s office said the ability to send him texts will offer participants to receive “first-hand updates” on actions his administration is taking. Participants can also express the issues affecting them and their families.

“Whether I’m visiting small businesses in Scranton, making a major announcement in Erie, or coming to your area to meet with you and your neighbors – I want to share it with you directly,” Governor Josh Shapiro said. “To best serve the people of Pennsylvania, we have to meet people where they are – and do it effectively and efficiently. No matter how you choose to access government, you need to know you’re going to get help, whether you’re walking into a building or sending me a text. More importantly, I want to hear what you think, what my Administration and I can help with, and your stories. Shoot us a text at 717-788-8990 to sign up.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

According to the release, Gov. Shapiro believes there should be “no wrong door” to access government. With the launch of the number, Pennsylvanians will be able to engage and community with the Governor and his Administration directly.