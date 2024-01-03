FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A wanted Pennsylvania man was pronounced dead after jumping out of a window while in police custody.

According to a release from Cpl. Nicholson with Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), Connellsville police were called to a vacant building around 11 p.m. Dec. 29, 2023, and found 42-year-old Bernard Geisel, of Uniontown, on the fourth floor. Police said they confirmed he had a warrant for his arrest.

After being handcuffed, police escorted Geisel to the stairwell. While leaving the fourth floor, investigators said he jumped headfirst through a window on the third floor, crashing to the pavement below.

Geisel was taken to Highlands Hospital. Nicholson said Geisel was then taken to Forbes Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Connellsville police contacted PSP Uniontown to conduct the investigation.

According to CBS Pittsburgh, Geisel was wanted for allegedly attacking another man with a crowbar in a convenience store parking lot on Dec. 15.