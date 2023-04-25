GREENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — An arrest warrant has been issued after nearly $10K was taken at Live! Casino Pittsburgh.

State police out of Greensburg responded to a call from the casino located on US 30 on April 17 just before 6 a.m. A man told them that he set down $9,500 on a game counter and walked away. When he returned, the money was gone.

Troopers said they were able to see the unknown person on security footage take the money and leave the casino. Police were able to identify them and an arrest warrant was issued.

The name of the suspect was not released by state police at this time.