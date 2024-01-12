HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) is currently hiring for the 26th class of Waterways Conservation Officer (WCO) trainees.

The class of up to 24 trainees will undergo a training program at various sites in Pa., including the PFBC’s H.R. Stackhouse School of Fishery Conservation and Watercraft Safety, in Bellefonte.

“Waterways Conservation Officers are passionate law enforcement professionals who work to protect, conserve, and enhance Pennsylvania’s aquatic resources,” Col. Clyde Warner, Director of the PFBC Bureau of Law Enforcement, said. “This job is full of adventure, and no two days of work are ever the same.”

Trainees will study law enforcement principles and practices, fish and boat laws, watercraft safety and environmental protection. WCOs are specifically trained in all aspects of fishery conservation and watercraft safety as well as work to preserve fish and boating opportunities on Pa.’s 86,000 miles of rivers, streams and lakes.

Applications are only accepted online, and can be found on the Pa. employment website. Applicants must be a Pa. resident, posses a valid drivers license, be at least 21 years old, be a high school graduate or possess a GED and pass a criminal history background check.

The State Civil Service Commission will be accepting applications until Feb. 5.