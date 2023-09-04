Karns City Quarterback, Mason Martin was injured Sept. 1 and flown to UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh. Photo from Holly Mead.

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A high school football player is in critical condition after collapsing on the field with serious injuries.

Mason Martin, quarterback for Karns City High School, was in a game against Redbank Valley when he collapsed on the field. First responders came to his aid before he was flown to UPMC in Pittsburgh.

Martin’s family told KDKA-TV that Mason suffered a “significant brain bleed as well as a collapsed lung.”

In a Facebook post on Monday afternoon, the family shared an update on Martin’s condition.

Within the last 24 hours Mason has demonstrated some purposeful movement in his arms. His eyes have slightly reacted to light. He is also retracting his legs when his toes are pinched. His lung has completely recovered and his chest tube has been removed. Stacey King Martin

The post further explained the family is waiting to give a social media update until the end of the week. The full post can be found here.

It’s unknown what exactly happened to Martin, but the family told KDKA he was involved in a hit or a tackle and kept playing defense without an issue. He collapsed minutes later when going back out on the field for a kick-off return.

Over the course of Labor Day Weekend, the family updated everyone on his status, saying that he was still in critical condition after 36 hours and they “need a miracle.” They said doctors were waiting for the swelling to go down to assess the extent of brain damage he may have suffered.

The game was called halfway through the third quarter.

A GoFundMe was set up for the family. It can be found by clicking here.

A prayer vigil was held at the football field for the community Sunday.