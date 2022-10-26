SUNBURY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Weis 4 School program is back for its third year and is expected to raise $500,000 in donations for students across seven states.

The Weis 4 School program looks to help raise funds for schools from pre-k to eighth grade across areas in which their markets are located. The program will run until April 30, 2023 and Weis has invited schools all around Central Pennsylvania.

“Our Weis 4 School program offers families a convenient way to support their local schools,” Dennis Curtin, Weis Markets Director of Public Relations, said. “More than 800 schools participated in last year’s program, and we expect more this year. Signing up is simple. Once schools join our program and customers sign up in support, they can generate donations for their local schools whenever they shop in our stores.”

After a school registers, they’ll receive a unique barcode they can pass along to interested families. Those barcodes can be scanned along with customers’ Weis Preferred Shoppers Club cards to link them to their accounts to continue to benefit their preferred school.

Do note, lottery tickets, postage, alcohol, tobacco, gas and milk purchased do not qualify for points.

Donation checks will be awarded to all participating schools after the program ends. All schools including public, private, religious and daycare centers are eligible to participate. For more information to see if your school is participating, visit their website.

Weis Markets are located in Pennsylvania, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Virginia and West Virginia.