PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Weis Markets announced on Friday, Sept. 16 that its pharmacies now offer doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna bivalent COVID-19 vaccine boosters following the recent FDA authorization and CDC recommendation.

The single-dose Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent vaccine is available to those ages 12 and older at least two months after they have completed primary vaccination or received a booster dose.

The Moderna bivalent vaccine is available to those ages 18 and older at least two months after they have completed primary vaccination or received a booster dose.

Weis Markets pharmacist immunizers are administering vaccines in most in-store pharmacies. There is no charge to customers for COVID-19 immunizations. A full list of Weis Markets pharmacies administering the latest COVID-19 boosters is available on the Weis Website. Weis Market’s pharmacist immunizers are available to answer customers’ questions about COVID-19 vaccines.

“Vaccines continue to be our best tool for preventing the most serious health outcomes associated with COVID-19 infections,” Rick Seipp, Weis Markets’ Vice President of Pharmacy said. “The latest vaccines have been formulated to provide protection against the omicron variant ahead of an anticipated spike in infections in the fall and winter months.”

To receive COVID-19 immunizations, customers can schedule an appointment online with a Weis Markets certified immunizer. Appointment sign-ups are available one day prior to the immunization appointment. Walk-in appointments are available on a first come, first served basis. In addition, rapid, at-home COVID-19 antigen tests are in stock at Weis Markets stores.