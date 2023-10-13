(WTAJ) — Pennsylvania just became the only state to benefit from two hydrogen hub projects in the entire country, but what are hydrogen hubs?

Pennsylvania secured two hydrogen hubs (Mid-Atlantic region and Appalachian region) as part of the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs program, which will create more than 41,000 jobs between them, Governor Josh Shapiro said.

The federal program will invest $750 million to build the renewable energy hubs in Philadelphia — MACH2, they call it — and the “ARCH2” (up to $925 million) that will create jobs for the Appalachian/Southwestern PA region.

“MACH2” and “ARCH2” might sound like Tony Stark/Iron Man technology, but these aren’t super suits of armor. Instead, these are renewable energy sources that will help maintain the Commonwealth as an energy leader in America, Shapiro said.

But what are Hydrogen Hubs?

In very simple form, hydrogen hubs create energy using hydrogen. While hydrogen isn’t prevalent in our air (only 0.53 parts per million) it is crucial to human life as it combines with oxygen to create water. H20 is two hydrogen atoms combined with one oxygen atom.

These hubs will use hydrogen to create and transfer renewable energy for Americans, not just in Pennsylvania, but across the country as a total of 6 to 10 hubs will be created with the $7 billion funding from the DOE.

“Today, Pennsylvania is positioning itself as the leader of our country’s clean energy future and creating thousands of new, good-paying union jobs,” said Governor Josh Shapiro.

“MACH2” and “ARCH2” will reportedly create roughly 41,000 jobs during construction with an estimated 9,400 permanent jobs after construction is complete. Combined, bringing $1.7 billion to their respective areas, according to a White House release.

“I thank President Biden for his belief in Pennsylvania and Senators Casey and Fetterman for their leadership in securing this win for our Commonwealth,” Shapiro added.