BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – As autumn approaches, it’s important to keep an eye out for our furry friends on the roads.

According to Amy Nabozny, the Education Supervisor for the Pennsylvania Game Commission, there is an increased risk of hitting a buck during this time because they are less alert and focused on mating.

“They’re not thinking like they normally would. They’re basically walking head down to the ground, following a female. They’re not looking where they’re not looking either way when they’re crossing the roads. We do get a lot more collisions during the breeding season for sure,” Nabozny said.

This is the time when auto body shops come to life and end up fixing up cars left and right. The Professional Auto Body Shop in Duncanville said the damages range from fender benders to the total loss of the car.

Jamie Robison, a shop worker, stated that modern cars are more likely to be totaled in accidents.

“Just because of the technology in today’s vehicles, the lightweight design, airbags and sensors and everything that’s involved with vehicles, it doesn’t take much to total a vehicle due to the cost of it,” Robison said.

Have you ever wondered what you should do if you find yourself in a deer accident? It can be an unexpected situation, but it’s important to know how to handle the situation if it were to occur.

Robison and Nabozny emphasized the importance of staying alert while driving and avoiding sudden maneuvers to avoid hitting a deer on the road. According to Robison, it is better to hit the deer than to swerve into another lane and potentially cause an accident.

“If you swerve, you can actually hit somebody else or something else and end up with a worse situation than a deer claim,” Robison said.

