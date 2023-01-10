PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Following the special session in our state’s house on Monday, Jan. 10 an amendment that would extend the ability of sex abuse survivors to sue beyond the statute of limitations, the Susquehanna Valley Center for Public Policy is looking at the impact lawsuits related to sexual abuse would have on taxpayers wallets.

They say they used national and state data to estimate the number of lawsuits that could be filed and the costs of those lawsuits.

Their estimate: is anywhere from $5,000,000,000 to $32,000,000,000.

The report also estimates the average award per sexual abuse claim is between 325 thousand and half a million dollars. The authors say this doesn’t mean they’re taking a position on the amendment itself or whether or not it should become law.

For more information, you can check out their full report.