ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s 143 Day in Pennsylvania — a day to exhibit random acts of kindness in honor of beloved Pa. resident, Mr. Rogers.

Fred Rogers, the host of “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood,” loved the number 143. He used it to tell people “I love you,” with each digit reflecting the number of letters in each word.

In 2019, Governor Tom Wolf proclaimed that May 23, the 143rd day of the year, would be known as “1-4-3 Day” in the Commonwealth. Residents have been urged to perform acts of kindness every year and to share that love on social media with “#143DayinPa.”

Rogers, an ordained minister, is buried at Latrobe Presbyterian Church. He died in 2003 at age 74.

The Fred Rogers Trail highlights locations in his hometown of Latrobe and in Pittsburgh, where “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” was produced. The show aired from 1968 to 2001.