(WHTM) — From health questions to searching the new Wordle every day, Pennsylvania residents have been busy searching for a vast array of different topics.

Here are some of the most searched terms in Pennsylvania, according to Google Trends.

Top general searches

Wordle Ukraine Monkeypox World Cup Amber Heard

Top arts and entertainment searches

Wordle Everything Everywhere All at Once Taylor Hawkins Andrew Tate Eagles schedule 2022

Top health searches:

Monkeypox Jif Peanut Butter Recall Paxlovid Free Covid Tests Ramsay Hunt Syndrome

Top games searches:

Wordle Madden 23 Elden Ring Google Memory Game Octordle

Top law and government searches:

Idaho Murders Arizona Governor Race Stimulus Check 2022 PA Zelensky Jan. 6 Hearings

Top news searches:

Election results 2022 Johnny Depp trial Pa. Election 2022 How do I register to vote? Pa. Senate race

Top science searches:

Wordle Solver Full moon August 2022 James Webb telescope images Full moon October 2022 Earth Day 2022

Top sports searches:

World series 2022 World Cup Qatar 2022 Wimbledon 2022 Steelers schedule 2022 March Madness 2022

Top travel searches: