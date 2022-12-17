(WTAJ) — You might find yourself on a last-minute run to the grocery store on Christmas just to find out it’s closed. We got a list for you of all the stores that will keep their doors open and those that aren’t this Christmas.
Every year businesses change whether they are going to keep their doors open or not, so here is an updated list of who will and won’t be open on Christmas Day in 2022. Below is a list of chains, broken down into sections including grocery stores, retail stores and restaurants, and what their plans are this Christmas.
|Grocery Stores
|Open/Closed (hours)
|ALDI
|Closed
|GIANT
|Closed
|Giant Eagle
|Closed
|Dollar General
|Closed
|Martin’s
|Closed (varies on location)
|Sam’s Club
|Closed
|Save A Lot
|Closed
|SHOP ‘n SAVE
|8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Trader Joe’s
|Closed
|Target
|Closed
|Walmart
|Closed
|Wegman’s
|Closed
|Weis
|Closed
|Retail/Convenience Stores
|Open/Closed (hours)
|Big Lots
|Closed
|Kohl’s
|Closed
|Michaels
|Closed
|The Home Depot
|Closed
|Macy’s
|Closed
|Marshall’s
|Closed
|Lowe’s
|Closed
|JCPenney
|Closed
|Five Below
|Closed
|Game Stop
|Closed
|Dick’s Sporting Goods
|Closed
|Rutters
|24/7
|7-Eleven
|24/7
|Staples
|Closed
|Rite Aid
|Open (Hours vary by location)
|Walgreens
|Open (Hours vary by location)
|CVS
|Open (Hours vary by location)
|Best Buy
|Closed
|Bath and Body Works
|Closed
|Barnes & Noble
|Closed
|Joann Fabrics
|Closed
|T.J. Maxx
|Closed
|Kay Jewelers
|Closed
|Old Navy
|Closed
|Ross
|Closed
|Sheetz
|24/7
|Ulta
|Closed
While most of these stores are closing on Christmas Day, almost all of them will be back to their normal hours on Boxing Day, which is Monday, Dec. 26.
|Restaurant (Chains)
|Open/Closed (hours)
|Applebee’s
|Closed
|Moes
|Closed
|IHOP
|Open (Hours vary by location)
|Denny’s
|Open (hours vary by location)
|Eat N Park
|Closed
|Cracker Barrel
|Closed
|Quaker Steak and Lube
|Closed
|Primanti Bros
|Closed
|Chipotle
|Closed
|Outback Steak House
|Closed
|Olive Garden
|Closed
|Bob Evans
|Closed
|Perkins
|Varies by location
|Hoss’s
|Closed
|Longhorn Steakhouse
|Closed
|Red Lobster
|Closed
|Texas Roadhouse
|Closed
|Arby’s
|Closed
|Burger King
|Varies by location
|Chick-fil-a
|Closed
|Dairy Queen
|Closed
|Domino’s
|Closed
|Dunkin’
|Closed
|Firehouse Subs
|Closed
|Five Guys
|Closed
|Jersey Mike’s
|Closed
|Jimmy Johns
|Closed
|KFC
|Closed
|Little Caesars
|Closed
|Long John Silvers
|Closed
|McDonald’s
|Open (Hours vary by location)
|Panda Express
|Closed
|Panera Bread
|Closed
|Papa Johns
|Closed
|Pizza Hut
|Closed
|Popeye’s
|Closed
|Qdoba
|Closed
|Raising Cane’s
|Closed
|Red Robin
|Closed
|Starbucks
|Open (Hours vary by location)
|Steak ‘n Shake
|Closed
|Subway
|Closed
|Taco Bell
|Closed
|Wendy’s
|Closed
Have a store or restaurant you’d like to add to this list? Send an email to digitalnews@wtajtv.com with the store name and hours and we can add it!