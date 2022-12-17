(WTAJ) — You might find yourself on a last-minute run to the grocery store on Christmas just to find out it’s closed. We got a list for you of all the stores that will keep their doors open and those that aren’t this Christmas.

Every year businesses change whether they are going to keep their doors open or not, so here is an updated list of who will and won’t be open on Christmas Day in 2022. Below is a list of chains, broken down into sections including grocery stores, retail stores and restaurants, and what their plans are this Christmas.

Grocery Stores Open/Closed (hours) ALDI Closed GIANT Closed Giant Eagle Closed Dollar General Closed Martin’s Closed (varies on location) Sam’s Club Closed Save A Lot Closed SHOP ‘n SAVE 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Trader Joe’s Closed Target Closed Walmart Closed Wegman’s Closed Weis Closed

Retail/Convenience Stores Open/Closed (hours) Big Lots Closed Kohl’s Closed Michaels Closed The Home Depot Closed Macy’s Closed Marshall’s Closed Lowe’s Closed JCPenney Closed Five Below Closed Game Stop Closed Dick’s Sporting Goods Closed Rutters 24/7 7-Eleven 24/7 Staples Closed Rite Aid Open (Hours vary by location) Walgreens Open (Hours vary by location) CVS Open (Hours vary by location) Best Buy Closed Bath and Body Works Closed Barnes & Noble Closed Joann Fabrics Closed T.J. Maxx Closed Kay Jewelers Closed Old Navy Closed Ross Closed Sheetz 24/7 Ulta Closed

While most of these stores are closing on Christmas Day, almost all of them will be back to their normal hours on Boxing Day, which is Monday, Dec. 26.

Restaurant (Chains) Open/Closed (hours) Applebee’s Closed Moes Closed IHOP Open (Hours vary by location) Denny’s Open (hours vary by location) Eat N Park Closed Cracker Barrel Closed Quaker Steak and Lube Closed Primanti Bros Closed Chipotle Closed Outback Steak House Closed Olive Garden Closed Bob Evans Closed Perkins Varies by location Hoss’s Closed Longhorn Steakhouse Closed Red Lobster Closed Texas Roadhouse Closed Arby’s Closed Burger King Varies by location Chick-fil-a Closed Dairy Queen Closed Domino’s Closed Dunkin’ Closed Firehouse Subs Closed Five Guys Closed Jersey Mike’s Closed Jimmy Johns Closed KFC Closed Little Caesars Closed Long John Silvers Closed McDonald’s Open (Hours vary by location) Panda Express Closed Panera Bread Closed Papa Johns Closed Pizza Hut Closed Popeye’s Closed Qdoba Closed Raising Cane’s Closed Red Robin Closed Starbucks Open (Hours vary by location) Steak ‘n Shake Closed Subway Closed Taco Bell Closed Wendy’s Closed

Have a store or restaurant you’d like to add to this list? Send an email to digitalnews@wtajtv.com with the store name and hours and we can add it!