(WTAJ) — You might find yourself on a last-minute run to the grocery store on Christmas just to find out it’s closed. We got a list for you of all the stores that will keep their doors open and those that aren’t this Christmas.

Every year businesses change whether they are going to keep their doors open or not, so here is an updated list of who will and won’t be open on Christmas Day in 2022. Below is a list of chains, broken down into sections including grocery stores, retail stores and restaurants, and what their plans are this Christmas.

Grocery StoresOpen/Closed (hours)
ALDIClosed
GIANTClosed
Giant EagleClosed
Dollar GeneralClosed
Martin’sClosed (varies on location)
Sam’s ClubClosed
Save A LotClosed
SHOP ‘n SAVE8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Trader Joe’sClosed
TargetClosed
WalmartClosed
Wegman’sClosed
WeisClosed
Retail/Convenience StoresOpen/Closed (hours)
Big LotsClosed
Kohl’sClosed
MichaelsClosed
The Home DepotClosed
Macy’sClosed
Marshall’sClosed
Lowe’sClosed
JCPenneyClosed
Five BelowClosed
Game StopClosed
Dick’s Sporting GoodsClosed
Rutters24/7
7-Eleven24/7
StaplesClosed
Rite AidOpen (Hours vary by location)
WalgreensOpen (Hours vary by location)
CVSOpen (Hours vary by location)
Best BuyClosed
Bath and Body WorksClosed
Barnes & NobleClosed
Joann FabricsClosed
T.J. MaxxClosed
Kay JewelersClosed
Old NavyClosed
RossClosed
Sheetz24/7
UltaClosed

While most of these stores are closing on Christmas Day, almost all of them will be back to their normal hours on Boxing Day, which is Monday, Dec. 26.

Restaurant (Chains)Open/Closed (hours)
Applebee’s Closed
MoesClosed
IHOPOpen (Hours vary by location)
Denny’s Open (hours vary by location)
Eat N ParkClosed
Cracker BarrelClosed
Quaker Steak and LubeClosed
Primanti Bros Closed
ChipotleClosed
Outback Steak HouseClosed
Olive GardenClosed
Bob EvansClosed
PerkinsVaries by location
Hoss’s Closed
Longhorn SteakhouseClosed
Red Lobster Closed
Texas RoadhouseClosed
Arby’sClosed
Burger King Varies by location
Chick-fil-aClosed
Dairy QueenClosed
Domino’s Closed
Dunkin’Closed
Firehouse SubsClosed
Five Guys Closed
Jersey Mike’s Closed
Jimmy JohnsClosed
KFCClosed
Little Caesars Closed
Long John SilversClosed
McDonald’s Open (Hours vary by location)
Panda ExpressClosed
Panera BreadClosed
Papa Johns Closed
Pizza Hut Closed
Popeye’s Closed
Qdoba Closed
Raising Cane’s Closed
Red RobinClosed
Starbucks Open (Hours vary by location)
Steak ‘n Shake Closed
SubwayClosed
Taco Bell Closed
Wendy’s Closed

