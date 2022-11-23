(WTAJ) — For anyone looking to get some last-minute items for their Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, you may be wondering which stores are open.
Here’s a list of businesses, from retailers to grocery stores and pharmacies that will be opened or closed on Thanksgiving.
CLOSED
- Aldi
- Best Buy
- Bed, Bath and Beyond
- Giant Eagle
- Home Depot
- JCPenney
- Kohl’s
- Lowe’s
- Macy’s
- Petco
- Target
- T.J. Maxx
- Trader Joe’s
- Walmart
For anyone planning on having alcohol at your holiday gathering, it should also be noted all Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board-owned stores are also closed on Thanksgiving.
OPEN
- Big Lots: 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- CVS: Hours vary
- Dollar General: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Dollar Tree: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Family Dollar: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Martin’s: Stores will be open until 2 p.m. but the pharmacy will be closed
- Rite Aid: Hours vary
- Save A Lot: Varies
- Sheetz
- Wegmans: Open until 4 p.m.
For those who are looking to get a head start on their Black Friday shopping, many stores are offering early deals online. So, you don’t have to wait until Friday! Ads for many major retailers can be found here.