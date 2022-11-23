FILE: A Target store sign is seen on August 21, 2019 in Pembroke Pines, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(WTAJ) — For anyone looking to get some last-minute items for their Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, you may be wondering which stores are open.

Here’s a list of businesses, from retailers to grocery stores and pharmacies that will be opened or closed on Thanksgiving.

CLOSED

Aldi

Best Buy

Bed, Bath and Beyond

Giant Eagle

Home Depot

JCPenney

Kohl’s

Lowe’s

Macy’s

Petco

Target

T.J. Maxx

Trader Joe’s

Walmart

For anyone planning on having alcohol at your holiday gathering, it should also be noted all Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board-owned stores are also closed on Thanksgiving.

OPEN

Big Lots: 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

CVS: Hours vary

Dollar General: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Dollar Tree: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Family Dollar: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Martin’s: Stores will be open until 2 p.m. but the pharmacy will be closed

Rite Aid: Hours vary

Save A Lot: Varies

Sheetz

Wegmans: Open until 4 p.m.

For those who are looking to get a head start on their Black Friday shopping, many stores are offering early deals online. So, you don’t have to wait until Friday! Ads for many major retailers can be found here.