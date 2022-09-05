(WTAJ) — As most of our region will be under a flood watch beginning noon Labor Day until Tuesday morning, it brings up the age-old question: What’s the difference between a flood watch and a flood warning?

According to the National Weather Service, a watch basically means they’re watching out for possible flooding. A warning is just that: they’re warning there’s flooding imminent(or already happening) and to take action.

As defined by the National Weather Service:

Flash Flood Warning: Take Action! A Flash Flood Warning is issued when a flash flood is imminent or occurring. If you are in a flood-prone area move immediately to high ground. A flash flood is a sudden violent flood that can take from minutes to hours to develop. It is even possible to experience a flash flood in areas not immediately receiving rain.

Flood Warning: Take Action! A Flood Warning is issued when a hazardous weather event is imminent or already happening. A Flood Warning is issued when flooding is imminent or occurring.



Flood Watch: Be Prepared: A Flood Watch is issued when conditions are favorable for a specific hazardous weather event to occur. A Flood Watch is issued when conditions are favorable for flooding. It does not mean flooding will occur, but it is possible.

Flood Advisory: Be Aware: An Flood Advisory is issued when a specific weather event that is forecast to occur may become a nuisance. A Flood Advisory is issued when flooding is not expected to be bad enough to issue a warning. However, it may cause significant inconvenience, and if caution is not exercised, it could lead to situations that may threaten life and/or property.

The most notable flood in not only our region, but in America’s history, was the Johnstown Flood of 1889 when the South Fork dam gave way. More than 1,600 homes were destroyed and more than 2,200 people were killed. Bodies were reportedly found as far as 100 miles away in Ohio.