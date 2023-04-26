(WTAJ) — Have you ever wanted to buy a vowel? Well now’s your chance as Wheel of Fortune Live is coming to Pennsylvania this November.

The long-running iconic game show is heading on tour and will make stops all across the northeast United States, including the Palace Theater in Greensburg on Tuesday, Nov. 7 as well as stops in Ohio, West Virginia, New Jersey and more.

At Wheel of Fortune Live, guests are randomly selected to be on the stage with a full-sized wheel to spin. Contestants are selected from the audience to go on stage for the chance to call consonants, buy vowels, and maybe even solve puzzles to win fantastic prizes, including trips to destinations like Paris and Hawaii or up to $10,000 in cash.

It’s fun for everyone as all guests have a chance to win at Wheel of Fortune Live because there are audience games too.

While Pat Sajak and Vanna White won’t be on the tour, producers say they will announce guest hosts.

For more information or to get tickets, you can click here for the Wheel of Fortune Live site.