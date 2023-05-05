PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The 2023-24 hunting seasons for migratory have been set and several changes have been announced.

The framework for these seasons is made by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Pennsylvania Game Commission after reviewing last year’s harvest data. There are two significant changes for this year’s hunting season and they involve Canada geese and mallards.

Changes for this year:

Canada Geese : The first change increases the season length in the Atlantic Population Zone from 30 to 45 days and increases the bag limit from one to three per day.

: The first change increases the season length in the Atlantic Population Zone from 30 to 45 days and increases the bag limit from one to three per day. Mallards: The bag limit has increased from two, to include no more than one hen, to four, which can include no more than two hens.

“The Atlantic Population of Canada geese had experienced declines as a result of a decade of below-average reproduction including a nearly complete failure in 2018,” Gregg said. “However, gosling production more recently has been relatively good, and the population has increased accordingly.”

2023-24 Migratory game bird seasons and bag limits

Ducks

North Zone: Ducks, sea ducks, coots and mergansers, Oct. 7-21, and Nov. 14-Jan. 6.

South Zone: Ducks, sea ducks, coots and mergansers, Oct. 7-14, and Nov. 21-Jan. 20.

Northwest Zone: Ducks, sea ducks, coots and mergansers, Oct. 7-Dec. 2, and Dec. 26-Jan. 6.

Lake Erie Zone: Ducks, sea ducks, coots and mergansers, Nov. 6-Jan. 13.

Total Duck Bag Limits

Six daily, 18 in possession of any species, except for the following restrictions: daily limit may not include more than four mallards including no more than two hen mallards, two black ducks, three wood ducks, two redheads, two canvasbacks, one pintail, four sea ducks; including no more than three eiders and no more than one female eider, three long-tailed ducks, and three scoters.

Scaup duck

North Zone: 1 scaup daily, Oct. 7-21 and Nov. 14-Dec. 14; 2 scaup daily, Dec. 15-Jan.6

South Zone: 1 scaup daily, Oct. 7-14 and Nov. 21-Dec. 28; 2 scaup daily, Dec. 29-Jan. 20

Northwest Zone: 1 scaup daily, Oct. 7-Nov. 22; 2 scaup daily, Nov. 23-Dec. 2 and Dec. 26-Jan. 6

Lake Erie Zone: 2 scaup daily, Nov. 6- Nov. 28; 1 scaup daily, Nov. 29-Jan. 13

Possession limits are three times the daily limits.

Mergansers

5 daily, 15 in possession

Coots

15 daily, 45 in possession.

Canada Geese (includes white-fronted geese)

All of Pennsylvania except for the Atlantic Population zone: Sept. 1-25 (8-goose daily bag limit); and Oct. 28-Nov. 24, Dec. 11-Jan. 20, and Feb. 2-Feb. 24 (5-goose daily bag limit in the latter 3 segments).

Atlantic Population Zone (AP): The area east of SR 97 from Maryland State Line to the intersection of SR 194, east of SR 194 to the intersection of US Route 30, south of US Route 30 to SR 441, east of SR 441 to SR 743, east of SR 743 to the intersection of I-81, east of I-81 to the intersection of I-80, south of I-80 to New Jersey state line. Sept. 1-25 (8-goose daily bag limit); Nov. 18-24 and Dec. 7-Jan. 20 (3-goose daily bag limit in the latter two segments).

BRANT (All Zones)

Oct. 14-Nov. 17. 1 daily, 3 in possession.

Light Geese (Snow Geese and Ross’ Geese):

Atlantic Population Zone: Oct. 2-Jan. 27, 25 daily, no possession limit.

Conservation Order: Jan. 29 – April 26; 25 daily, no possession limit.

Harlequin Ducks, and Tundra and Trumpeter Swans

No open season.

For more information about junior days and veteran or active duty military days for these seasons you can check out a full list of details on the Pennsylvania Game Commission website.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Other migratory bird seasons

Doves

Sept. 1-Nov. 24, and Dec. 19-Jan

15 daily, 45 in possession.

Woodcock:

Oct. 14-Nov. 24, and Dec. 11-20

3 daily, 9 in possession.

Wilson’s Snipe:

Oct. 14-Nov. 24, and Dec. 11-20

8 daily, 24 in possession.

Gallinules:

Sept. 1-Nov. 21

3 daily, 9 in possession.

Virginia and Sora Rails:

Sept. 1-Nov. 21

Bag limits by single species or in the aggregate; 3 daily, 9 in possession.

Clapper and King Rails: