(NEXSTAR) – Need a last-minute ingredient or stocking stuffer for Christmas? If you’re looking for an open grocery store or pharmacy on Christmas Eve, you may have some luck. But your options will be much more limited on Christmas Day.

Most national grocery chains will be open on Christmas Eve (and many with limited hours), but only a handful will be open the following day.

Here’s a look at which grocery stores, convenience stories and pharmacies are staying open on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.

Stores open on Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day

ALDI: Many ALDI stores will close at 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve, according to the company’s website. You can find your local store’s hours online.

Stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve, a representative tells Nexstar. Dollar General: Stores will be open until 10 p.m. local time on Christmas Eve, according to the latest Dollar General ad.

A representative for Rite Aid tells Nexstar stores will be open for Christmas Eve, but closed Christmas Day. You can find your store’s hours here. Sam’s Club: Locations will be open until 6 p.m. local time, according to the company’s website.

The company announced earlier this month that most Target stores will be open until 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve. You can check your location’s hours online here. Walmart: Hours may vary by store on Christmas Eve, according to Walmart, but all stores will close for Christmas Day.

Stores open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

CVS: Many locations will remain open both days, a representative tells Nexstar, but some pharmacy hours may be reduced or locations closed for the holiday. You can check your CVS location’s hours here.

Often, gas stations and convenience stores remain open on Christmas Day. That includes many Sheetz, 7-Eleven and Rutter’s locations.