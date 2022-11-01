PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to Readers Digest list of the best Christmas towns, one Pennsylvania town is filled with the holiday spirit.

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania is nicknamed the “Christmas City” and even has a Christmas market. The Christkindlmarkt features artisans, music, crafts, food and homemade gifts from Germany.

The town is also full of the Christmas spirit, you can take a Bethlehem by Night bus tour or you can travel through the town with a carriage ride.

The town also has five historic sites where you can travel to and see the decorated Trees of Historic Bethlehem.

The 1922 Historic Hotel Bethlehem still takes reservations and you can take time to look at the painted mural on the hotel wall that depicts the town’s first two settlers naming the town on Christmas Eve.

You can read the full list of the 53 Best Christmas Towns in the nation here.