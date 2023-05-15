PENNSYLVANIA, Pa. (WTAJ) – One Pennsylvania city is in the top 10 of “Best Cities to Start a Career,” according to WalletHub.

Taking into account factors like job-market saturation, housing affordability and commuter friendliness Pittsburgh is number 10. WalletHub gave the Steel City a score of 60.04.

In order to determine the best cities in which to launch a career, WalletHub compared 182 cities, including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state, across two key dimensions, “Professional Opportunities” and “Quality of Life.” Our sample considers only city proper in each case and excludes cities in the surrounding metro area.

We evaluated the two dimensions using 26 relevant metrics, which are listed below with their corresponding weights. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for job-market entrants.

They examined each city based on 26 key metrics that range from the availability of entry-level jobs to monthly average starting salary to housing affordability. The next highest city in Pennsylvania was Philadelphia. Philly stands at number 121 and received a score of 44.61.

According to WalletHub, new graduates are entering the market at a good time, as there is currently an employment shortage and many places are eager to hire.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Employers plan to hire 14.7% more graduates from the Class of 2023 than they did from the Class of 2022, according to WalletHub.