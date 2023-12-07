PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — Did you know the steepest vehicular incline plane in the world is located in Pennsylvania?

In May 1889, the historic Johnstown flood took the lives of 2,209 people. The Cambria Iron County then began construction of the inclined railway in 1890, in order to carry people, horses and wagons to the new hilltop community of Westmont.

On June 1, 1891, Johnstown became home to the steepest vehicular inclined plane in the world, with a 70.9% grade.

In March 1936 when another flood struck Johnstown, the incline provided transportation for almost 4,000 residents. In the most recent flood that happened in 1977, the incline not only carried people but also boats, emergency personnel and equipment down to the valley to aid in rescue operations.

In 1936, before the flood, the Westmont Borough purchased the incline from the original owners, Bethlehem Steel, for just $1! A few years later the Cambria County Tourist Council bought the incline before the final owners, Cambria County Transit Authority, bought it in 1983.

The incline was designed by Samuel Diescher, of Pittsburgh. Diescher also designed inclines at Monongahela, Duquesne, Fort Pitt and Castle Shannon. He also designed the machinery that operated the first Ferris wheel that was unveiled at the Chicago World’s Colombian Exposition in 1893.

The incline stands 896 feet long and 503 feet tall. There are two cars that run along the railroad tracks, and each car can carry 15 tons worth of people, cars, trucks and motorcycles.

Atop the hill, one of the largest flags in the United States waving. The flag is 30 feet by 60 feet and is flown to commemorate the 100th year anniversary of the flood of 1889.

The incline has been in operation for over 130 years and is considered by many to be a vital part of Johnstown’s history, heritage and economic success.