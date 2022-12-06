HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — You may be wondering why the Pennsylvania flag is at half-staff on a Wednesday, but Governor Tom Wolf ordered it, in remembrance.

The state flag is half-staff to remember a prolific day in America’s history — the day Japan bombed Pearl Harbor — Dec. 7, 1941.

It was a day that showed our unity and strength as a country and today we still remember, honor, and mourn the lives lost that day.

Commonwealth flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds are ordered to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, Dec. 7, in honor of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.