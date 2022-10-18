(WTAJ) — McDonald’s brought back its Halloween Happy Meal pumpkin pails just in time for Halloween, but where can you get them?

Good news! On Oct. 18 starting at 10:30 a.m., you will be able to get a Halloween Happy Meal pumpkin pail at participating locations. WTAJ reached out to multiple stores across central Pennsylvania, and they all confirmed that they will be offering them from now until Halloween or while supplies last.

To receive a pumpkin pail, all you need to do is purchase a regular Happy Meal. Instead of the usual red box with golden arches, the meal will be packaged in one of the Halloween bucket designs — McPunk’n, McGoblin or McBoo.

The nostalgia-inducing buckets are coming back just in time for Halloween. (McDonald’s)

The original “Boo Buckets” were first released in 1986 and can be reused for trick-or-treating. Or, McDonald’s also suggested using clever ways to keep spooky spirits alive, such as using them for potting plants.