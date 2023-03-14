(WTAJ) — Country music icon Willie Nelson is hitting the road again this summer for his Outlaw Music Festival Tour where he will be making three stops in Pennsylvania.

Nelson will be joined by several artists including Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, The Avett Brothers, Marcus King, Kathleen Edwards, Flatland Cavalry, Particle Kid and more. The tour will also be a celebration of his 90th birthday year.

The tour begins on June 23 and will end on Aug. 13. Nelson’s second to last stop of the tour will be on Aug. 12 where he will perform at the Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown just outside Pittsburgh. His first performance in the Keystone State will be at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey on Aug. 4 before he travels to Philadelphia on Aug. 5.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 17 at 10 a.m. More information on presale tickets can be found here. Additional details about the tour can be found on the Blackbird Presents website.