Mega Millions lottery tickets are displayed on August 01, 2023 in San Anselmo, California. (Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — While the Mega Millions jackpot continued to grow Tuesday night, many tickets sold in Pennsylvania were winners, including two worth $20,000.

Pennsylvania Lottery officials said that two $20,000 tickets were sold that matched four of the five winning numbers, the Mega Ball and had Megaplier.

More than 17,000 other winning tickets were sold in Pennsylvania worth anywhere between $2 and $1,000.

Winning Mega Million Numbers for Tuesday, Aug. 22:

Winning Numbers: 01 12 26 36 50

Megaball: 07

Megaplier: 02

The PA Lottery has not listed where the $20,000 tickets were sold, so be sure to check those numbers you have!

While the jackpot was missed, Mega Millions officials said a million-dollar ticket was sold in New York.

With no jackpot winner Tuesday night, Friday’s drawing is worth an estimated $52 million. Meanwhile, Wednesday’s Powerball drawing is worth an estimated $313 million.