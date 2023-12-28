MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold in Pennsylvania as the jackpot climbs to $760M.

The $50,000 ticket matched four of five numbers and the Powerball. If PowerPlay was purchased, this ticket would have been worth $150,000.

According to the PA Lottery, more than 92,000 other winning Powerball tickets were sold in Pennsylvania worth between $4 and $500.

Winning Powerball Numbers for Wednesday, Dec. 27:

Winning Numbers: 04 11 38 51 68

Powerball: 05

Power Play: 03

Double Play Winning Numbers: 14 29 39 66 67

Powerball: 02

Powerball officials said a $2 million ticket was sold in Texas, meanwhile, a million-dollar ticket was sold in California.

The Powerball jackpot is now worth an estimated $760 million for Saturday’s drawing. Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $92 million.