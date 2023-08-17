MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — While Wednesday’s Powerball drawing saw the jackpot remain untouched, a number of winning tickets were sold in Pennsylvania, including a $100,000 ticket.

Pennsylvania Lottery officials said a $100,000 ticket was sold that matches four of the five winning numbers, the Powerball, and had Power Play. Without Power Play, the ticket would have only been worth $50,000.

Speaking of $50,000, one ticket for that amount matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball but they did not purchase Power Play.

More than 27,000 other winning tickets were sold in Pennsylvania worth between $4 and $500.

Winning Powerball Numbers for Wednesday, Aug. 16:

Winning Numbers: 09 11 17 19 55

Powerball: 01

Power Play: 02

Double Play Winning Numbers: 15 22 44 49 63

Powerball: 26

The PA Lottery has not listed where the big $100,000 ticket was sold at this time, so be sure to check those numbers you have!

While the jackpot was missed, Powerball officials said there were no two-million-dollar tickets, but a million-dollar ticket was sold in Massachusetts.

With no jackpot winner Wednesday night, the Saturday night drawing is worth an estimated $264 Million.