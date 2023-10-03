MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Powerball jackpot has passed $1 billion as thousands of winning tickets were sold in Pennsylvania.

Two Powerball tickets in Pennsylvania are worth $50,000 after matching four of the five numbers and the Powerball. If they had Power Play, they would have been worth $100,000.

According to the PA Lottery, nearly 160,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Pennsylvania worth between $4 and $500.

Winning Powerball Numbers for Monday, Oct. 2:

Winning Numbers: 12 26 27 43 47

Powerball: 05

Power Play: 02

Double Play Winning Numbers: 11 26 35 40 43

Powerball: 24

While the jackpot was missed, Powerball officials said that two two-million-dollar tickets were sold in New York and South Carolina while two million-dollar tickets were sold in Delaware and Michigan.

With no jackpot winner Monday night, Wednesday night’s drawing is worth an estimated $1.2 Billion. Meanwhile, Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing is worth an estimated $300 million.