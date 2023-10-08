MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Powerball jackpot continues to grow after Saturday’s drawing still wasn’t hit, however, nine Pennsylvania hit big bringing in more than $650,000.

The winning numbers for Saturday were — 47, 54, 57, 60, 65 — while the Powerball was 19 and Power Play was 3 times. With nobody claiming the jackpot, it’s expected to grow to an estimated $1.55 billion or $679.8 million in cash value.

Here in Pennsylvania, Two players matched four of the five numbers, the Powerball and the Power Play, netting them $150,000.

Seven more Pennsylvanians matched four of the five numbers and had the Powerball but did not have the Power Play. Each of those winners will receive $50,000.

Across the country, there were ten tickets that matched all five white balls to win $1 million. Those tickets were sold in California, Kansas, Louisana, two in Maine, Michigan, Ohio, and two in Texas and Wisconsin.

In Iowa and Maine, two players matched all five white balls and had the Power Play, netting them $2 million each.

The next drawing will take place on Monday, Oct. 9 and will be the 35th drawing without the jackpot being hit, according to the Powerball. This is also the first time in Powerball history that back-to-back jackpot cycles have both surpassed a billion-dollar grand prize.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Monday’s jackpot is estimated to be the third-highest in Powerball history.